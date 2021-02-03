Livingston County won’t expand Phase 1b COVID-19 vaccination eligibility as supply issues persist

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine, Livingston County officials say they will not be expanding Phase 1b eligibility at this time.

During a coronavirus briefing Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York state would be receiving and increase in vaccination supply from the federal government.

With the increased supply, the governor said the state would be expanding Phase 1b eligibility to include restaurant workers, taxi drivers, and developmentally disabled facilities. The governor said how that expanded eligibility would be prioritized would be left to local governments based on regional need.

Livingston County officials said Wednesday that due go ongoing vaccination supply issues, the county would remain focused on the previously eligible populations.

“We continue to deal with vaccine supply and demand issues among the already-approved Phase 1a and Phase 1b groups, which include the 65+ population,” said Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle in a press release. “Until the vaccine supply increases and demand decreases, we cannot – in good conscience – expand the pool of eligible groups.”

“As the vaccine rollout continues, we encourage all residents to remain patient and to keep checking our website for updates,” said Livingston County’s Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez in a press release. “Please know we will work expeditiously to add other 1b prioritization groups to our list of eligible residents once supply increases.”

To determine your eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, you can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. You may also call your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.