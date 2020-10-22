Livingston County to crack down on compliance after COVID-19 cases increase ‘markedly’

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. (WROC) — Livingston County officials say they will begin cracking down on enforcing New York state public health laws after COVID-19 cases increased “markedly” over the past week.

“Earlier this week, we recorded the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Livingston County since the pandemic began in March,” Livingston County Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez said in a press release.

As a result, the county will begin talking more measures to ensure regulations are complied with. From county officials Thursday:

“To this effect, the Livingston County Department of Health will continue to exercise its authority to perform enforcement under Public Health Laws. Fines may be issued for non-compliance with current New York State Executive Orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic in amounts ranging from $500 to $10,000.

Complaints or concerns about non-compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and associated Executive Orders can be made through NYS PAUSE and will get directed to the appropriate party, including the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Health.

To file a complaint concerning a business, contact the New York on PAUSE Enforcement Task Force at 1-833-789-0470 or fill out an online form at: https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask.

For complaints concerning your employer or place of work, contact the New York State Department of Labor at 1-833-789-0470 or fill out an online form at: https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.

If you feel someone is not maintaining proper quarantine requirements, please call the Livingston County Department of Health at 585-243-7270.”

“It is important for individuals and businesses to take responsibility for their decisions during this crisis,” said Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle in a press release. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant, comply with COVID-19 guidance, and work together to protect the health and safety of our community.”

COVID-19 cases have been rising in some areas of the region. Wednesday, Gov Andrew Cuomo said there was a “yellow” cluster in Steuben County, and also Wednesday Monroe County reported 86 new cases; the highest single day increase since May 19 (95).

