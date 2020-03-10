Livingston County man in isolation, tested for COVID-19 coronavirus

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. (WROC) — A Livingston County man in his 40s is in “mandatory quarantine” and was tested for COVID-19 coronavirus, according to Livingston County Health Department officials.

Authorities said Tuesday the man was showing symptoms consistent with the virus after a conference in Washington D.C. where he potentially came within a close proximity to a person who tested positive for the virus.

The man was tested for the flu, and those tests came back negative. Medical officials then tested for COVID-19 coronavirus, and those results are expected to be released within 48 hours.

The man was treated and tested at Noyes Hospital, and the test was sent to Erie County for analysis.

Officials say the man will remain at his home, where he lives alone, until test results are returned.

