Livingston County hosts at-home COVID test, mask distribution event Thursday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livingston County Department of Health is hosting an at-home COVID-19 testing kit and KN-95 mask distribution event Thursday late afternoon.

The event will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, at York Town Hall, Scottsburg Community Center and Portage Town Hall.

A second distribution event is expected to run during the same time on the following Thursday.

Officials say one take-at-home kit will be handed out per household member. Only two kits per household will be permitted. The kits along with the masks are at a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

Residents are asked to provide photo identification when picking up masks and test kits.

