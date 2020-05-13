1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Livingston County has questions over nursing home mandates

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Skilled nursing and assisted living homes are asking the state for help complying with new mandated testing. The rule is designed to suppress the rising count among nursing home residents across New York State.

“For a little perspective, we’ve only tested throughout this entire county 1,700 roughly people to date for COVID-19 since testing started,” Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle said.

Some facilities say testing staff for COVID-19 two times a week is a burden and some counties, like Livingston County, say they don’t have enough tests available.

“So moving forward we need to test in a two week span almost the entire amount of people we’ve tested period since this thing started.”

However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the testing capacity has improved and the state will help those nursing homes who can’t meet the requirement. “We’re at the point where we have more testing capacity, we do. And I think that our priority are nursing homes and that’s where the two tests per week. We will work with any region that says they don’t have the capacity for two tests per week.”

The announcement came on Monday and nursing Homes have until Wednesday to submit a plan to the Department of Health on testing staff for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss