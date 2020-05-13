Livingston County has questions over nursing home mandates

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Skilled nursing and assisted living homes are asking the state for help complying with new mandated testing. The rule is designed to suppress the rising count among nursing home residents across New York State.

“For a little perspective, we’ve only tested throughout this entire county 1,700 roughly people to date for COVID-19 since testing started,” Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle said.

Some facilities say testing staff for COVID-19 two times a week is a burden and some counties, like Livingston County, say they don’t have enough tests available.

“So moving forward we need to test in a two week span almost the entire amount of people we’ve tested period since this thing started.”

However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the testing capacity has improved and the state will help those nursing homes who can’t meet the requirement. “We’re at the point where we have more testing capacity, we do. And I think that our priority are nursing homes and that’s where the two tests per week. We will work with any region that says they don’t have the capacity for two tests per week.”

The announcement came on Monday and nursing Homes have until Wednesday to submit a plan to the Department of Health on testing staff for COVID-19.