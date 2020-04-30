Livingston County administrator: ‘Regional approach to reopening makes sense’

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has released his requirements for regions to reopen. The Finger Lakes region includes nine counties and Livingston is one of them.

The Livingston County administrator, Ian Coyle, said his constituents are split on whether the county is ready to reopen. He said while they do fulfill most of the governor’s requirements at this point, this is a regional effort.

Coyle said he’s been on calls this week with Bob Duffy and other counties to figure out if the region is ready to begin reopening.

“It does make sense to have some regional approach to an opening because of the interconnectedness of the region. There are people in my county who don’t believe that – I understand them,” said Coyle.

Coyle said it’s still a grey area whether one county that’s met all the benchmarks could begin reopening before other parts of the region.

“My gut is that the region as a whole all have a phased-in reopening plan, that likely will be the Finger Lakes region, but may take into account individual situations that take place in individual counties.”

In Livingston County, Coyle said they’ve met the benchmarks for a 14 day decline in hospitalizations, the 30 percent hospital bed capacity, and a contact tracing system. An area he says they’re still working on is availability of testing.

“We in Livingston County are scratching and clawing to try to get testing kits through the open market into our county to redistribute to our hospital, to our own health department, and to provider offices to ramp up testing.”

Coyle also said they’re working on reopening guidance plans for businesses. In terms of when schools could reopen in his county, he said that’s a statewide decision, but he expects to hear an update from the governor by Friday.