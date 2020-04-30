1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Livingston County administrator: ‘Regional approach to reopening makes sense’

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has released his requirements for regions to reopen. The Finger Lakes region includes nine counties and Livingston is one of them.

The Livingston County administrator, Ian Coyle, said his constituents are split on whether the county is ready to reopen. He said while they do fulfill most of the governor’s requirements at this point, this is a regional effort.

Coyle said he’s been on calls this week with Bob Duffy and other counties to figure out if the region is ready to begin reopening.

“It does make sense to have some regional approach to an opening because of the interconnectedness of the region. There are people in my county who don’t believe that – I understand them,” said Coyle.

Coyle said it’s still a grey area whether one county that’s met all the benchmarks could begin reopening before other parts of the region.

“My gut is that the region as a whole all have a phased-in reopening plan, that likely will be the Finger Lakes region, but may take into account individual situations that take place in individual counties.”

In Livingston County, Coyle said they’ve met the benchmarks for a 14 day decline in hospitalizations, the 30 percent hospital bed capacity, and a contact tracing system. An area he says they’re still working on is availability of testing.

“We in Livingston County are scratching and clawing to try to get testing kits through the open market into our county to redistribute to our hospital, to our own health department, and to provider offices to ramp up testing.”

Coyle also said they’re working on reopening guidance plans for businesses. In terms of when schools could reopen in his county, he said that’s a statewide decision, but he expects to hear an update from the governor by Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss