URMC: Save tests for those whose outcome will matter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As COVID-19 continues to spread across the world, and grow stronger in our community, local health officials urge the public to save the testing for those who the outcome will matter.

“Where the test really do make a difference is going to be for the people who are sick enough to be in the hospital,” University of Rochester Medical Center Dr. Paul Graman said.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza added that for everyone else, the treatment is the same. “

That means that whether you have a positive or negative test, the important guidance is that your treatment is social distance. We want people to stay home because we know that is the most effective way in containing the spread.”

Currently, there is a nationwide shortage of testing materials, but Mendoza believes the shortage is temporary. With 80% of of COVID-19 cases diagnosed as mild, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention tell clinicians that [patients whose symptoms can be managed at home should not be tested. The only exception is for health care workers, EMTs or other directly involved with the crisis, but once tested, will allow those to return to work sooner.

Here is how COVID-19 testing works:

Specimen collection: A healthcare provider, wearing mask and protective eye-wear, obtains a nasopharyngeal simple by inserting a swab deep into the nasal passage of the patient

Transport: Patient sample gets sealed in the COVID-19 collection kit and transported to the lib via a lab courier.

Collection and tracking: Collection kit is brought to the UR Medicine lab and labeled for tracking.

Extraction: Specimen extraction happens in a biosafety level 1 area lab. The room has negative pressure to prevent transmission of viruses during the testing process.

Reports: Results are reported to the health care provider; UR medicine also shared results data with the county Health Department as it works to track active cases and manage the response to this health care emergency.

If testing is prioritize appropriately, those who are at most risk will get their results in the same day according to Mendoza. For those whose results won’t make a difference, the testing will have to be sent to other labs and would take up to five days.

