Cuomo: Parts of Rochester heading into orange zone unless number of cases drop

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday morning that parts of the city of Rochester are heading into an “orange zone” designation unless the number of coronavirus cases significantly drops.

“Rates go up, you overburden the hospital system,” Cuomo said. “You overburden doctors, nurses, you can have possible equipment supplies. Numbers go up, people die. People die. Period, it is a mathematical equation.”

According to state guidance, an “orange zone designation” would mean places of worship would be limited to 33% capacity or 25 people maximum, and restaurants would be limited to outdoor dining with a 4-person maximum number of guests at a table. Other businesses, such as gyms and salons, would be closed.

News 8 is working to confirm which specific parts of the city would be subject to the orange zone designation.

If the areas to which the governor is referring received the orange zone designation this week, it would mean another round of restrictions for local businesses.

“[It’s] unsettling, I suppose,” said Suzie Montgomery, a manager at Veneto’s restaurant on East Avenue in Rochester. “Not quite sure how long it’s going to last.”

With the colder months ahead, Montgomery anticipates takeout demand to increase.

“I guess it’s just the unknown,” added Montgomery. “Just the unknown on where it’s going to happen, for how long it’s going to happen.”

Gov. Cuomo also confirmed during the press conference that over the course of eight months, New York State has performed 12 million coronavirus tests. On Saturday, 30 New Yorkers died from the virus.

“We have the fourth lowest infection rate in the country,” Cuomo said.

You can watch the full press conference below:

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this story.