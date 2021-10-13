Little Theatre to require patrons provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Little Theatre in downtown Rochester will require patrons age 12 and up provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, beginning October 20.

Customers attending any screening, concert, or event will need proof of vaccination, a photo ID, and a mask covering their nose and mouth. Staff members, volunteers, and performers must also be vaccinated.

The Pitkin Street entrance to the theatre will be closed. The ticket counter at the Winthrop Street entrance will be moved closer to the door.

The changes at The Little come shortly after Radio Social decided to stop requiring proof of vaccination. Radio Social cited increasing local vaccination rates as one reason for the eased restriction. The Auditorium Theatre began requiring proof of vaccination in September.