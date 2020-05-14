Little Italy handing out free PPE at Flat Iron Cafe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After more than 3 million masks were handed out in Monroe County, community efforts continue to ramp up as we approach phase one reopening day on Friday.

The Little Italy Association is one of those local organizations getting involved and is handing out free personal protective equipment (PPE) at Flat Iron Cafe on State Street.

The packages include sanitizers, masks and gloves. The association wants to make sure that essential businesses in the Lyell Corridor and in the Little Italy Historic District are well prepared as the Finger Lakes Region begins to reopen.

The event runs until 5 p.m. on Thursday.