Gov. Cuomo: Federal government to provide 5% more of vaccine allocation to NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on COVID-19 in New York State on a conference call with the media on Tuesday.

On day 346 of the pandemic:

Positivity rate: 5.12%

7-day average: 4.3%

138 deaths

“That’s the lowest seven day average positivity since December 1 — really the thanksgiving infection rate hadn’t really kicked in so were back to where we started,” the governor said. In his update, the governor said the Finger Lakes region has a positivity of 2.9%.

The governor said the state has administer 2.5 million total doses to date — meaning about 10% of all New Yorkers have received the first dose.

“Were at about 92% of allocated first doses so were going week to week as we’ve discussed on the allocation and the whole question is the supply you now have about 10 mill New Yorkers waiting on 300,000 doses. big question on the call, with the White House coordinator by the governors is supply. When will the supply increase? The supply will really only increase when and if Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved.”

The governor then announced that the federal government will provide another 5% increase in vaccine supply for the next three weeks.

“The 5% increase doesn’t sound like much but remember that’s on top of the first announcement which was 16% increase, then the second announcement of 5%, so this is a third announcement — so over the past three weeks it has been relatively significant,” Cuomo said.

“The federal government also announced that they would directly allocate to some, what they call federally qualified community health centers in the state. That allocation would be above and beyond the state allocation and that would be a direct allocation from the federal government.”

The governor announced on Monday that New Yorkers with underlying conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, February 15. Appointments at state-run vaccine clinics can be scheduled beginning Sunday, February 14.

Cuomo also announced in the briefing that any unused vaccinations from the hospital workers will go toward those with underlying medical conditions.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.