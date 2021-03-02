Lifespan vaccine clinic helping seniors who had trouble getting appointments online

BRIGHTON, NY (WROC)- Nearly 200 seniors in our community were vaccinated Tuesday at a Lifespan clinic targeted specifically for those 65 and up.

Navigating websites and call systems for COVID-19 appointments can take hours sometimes weeks, and for some folks, especially seniors, it’s easier to make an appointment by talking to a real person.

That’s where lifespan comes in, vaccinating 200 people age 65 and up at their office in Brighton.

Many seniors like Allen Shank have had a hard time finding appointments through online systems.

“When you go on the computer or even use the phone to try to make an appointment for a vaccine shot, you’re put on hold. Wait, wait, wait. Here we made one or two calls, and everything was set up for us,” said Allen Shank, who got vaccinated.

Navigating websites were appointments fill in minutes is a challenge for anyone but particularly for seniors who grew up before technology took over. For Rosalee Polvino she tried for a month to get an appointment with no luck.

“The new York state, in my experience, was just one big machine that I couldn’t penetrate and definitely this is where I would come,” said Rosalee Polvino. “It was extremely easy, I was met right at the curb, and 3 people walked me into the building.”

Lifespan partnered with local pharmacies to offer vaccination clinics like the one on Tuesday after realizing online systems could leave some seniors at a disadvantage.

200 shots are available each day, leaders hope to get 600 people vaccinated over three clinics. The process is tailored to help older folks get registered and into a chair swiftly and easily.

“Really trying to help those individuals who couldn’t get an appointment anywhere else. But the need is huge I know that they are a lot more people who need the vaccine and we’ll keep working to try and get people a shot,” said Ann Marie Cook, president CEO lifespan Greater Rochester.

While appointments for the vaccine Clinics offered through Lifespan are full, you can still call Lifespan at 585-244-8400 to get help registering for another location.

There are many resources for seniors, and anyone eligible for the vaccine available through the city of Rochester, those looking for an appointment can go to local Rec-Centers, City’s libraries or call the City’s help line at 3-1-1.

New Yorkers can also make appointments through the “Am I Eligible” website or calling1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).