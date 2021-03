BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Lifespan vaccinated 200 people age 65 and up in Brighton Tuesday. It’s a part of their initiative to help vaccinate older adults who may have trouble booking their appointments online.

Lifespan partnered with local pharmacies to offer vaccination clinics like this one after realizing online systems could leave some seniors at a disadvantage.

About 200 shots are available each day. Leaders hope to get 600 people vaccinated daily through the three available clinics.