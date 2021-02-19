Lifespan: Fight to get vaccine appointments like the ‘Wild, wild west’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ann Marie Cook, CEO of Lifespan says trying to help seniors get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment is like the “wild, wild west,” — every man for himself. And seniors — a group among the most adversely affected by the pandemic — are getting left behind.

She says the easiest way to make an appointment is online. But those with the proper technology and tech savviness are succeeding, while many seniors don’t. Cook says some people are even finding ways to bypass the ‘Am I Eligible’ site to get appointments fast. Cook says too often seniors are left sitting on the state hotline for up to an hour at a time, and the nearest appointments are in Syracuse or Potsdam.

She says if she could ask the state to change anything, it would be to set aside more appointments for that telephone line.

“The biggest frustration for me is fairness, if you don’t have internet access, computer, your ability to make an appointment is diminished compared to other people. We know this disease disproportionately affects older adults and people of color, those individuals are less likely to have computer access or the internet.”

Dr. Nancy Bennett, co-chair on the Finger Lakes vaccination task force says there is a digital divide they’re working to accommodate.

“It’s a big problem with the elderly. Lifespan one of the organizations that has been taking calls constantly since the beginning, and developed a list of people waiting to get scheduled. We are working with local vaccinators to set aside appointments for these people,” said Dr. Bennett.

She says for clinics, it’s a matter of efficiency to try to schedule appointments online, but hopes they can increasingly set aside appointments that can be made by phone or in person. “At the convention center we worked with organizations and churches to schedule appointments by hand. We are aware of the problem and are trying hard to address,” she said.

In the meantime, Gov Andrew Cuomo announced a new mass vaccination site to open in Rochester in an effort to speed up the roll-out. The site will be able to administer about a thousand vaccines a day.

You can call 211 to be directed to more resources and information on vaccine appointment availability, and where they are available.