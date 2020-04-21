1  of  75
LabCorp gets emergency authorization for at-home COVID-19 tests

by: Nexstar Media Wire

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WJZY) — North Carolina-based LabCorp announced Tuesday that it has received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for at-home COVID-19 test kits. 

The EUA permits nasal swab specimens to be collected at home using the Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 test home collection kit if recommended by a healthcare provider after completing a COVID-19 questionnaire.

The at-home test kit costs $119. It’s unclear what it would cost with health insurance. 

LabCorp says the COVID-19 at-home test kit is part of its continued effort to increase the supply and availability of tests for healthcare workers and first responders who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

“Enabling individuals to self-administer sample collection will help prevent the risk of transmitting the virus to others and reduces the demand for personal protective equipment as the tests do not require a clinician to perform the test collection,” LabCorp said in a released statement. 

“Our at-home collection kits are designed to make it easier and safer to test healthcare workers and first responders during this important time,” said Adam Schechter, president and CEO of LabCorp. 

The kits will be offered through the company’s Pixel by LabCorp platform and will initially be made available to healthcare workers and first responders who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or may be symptomatic.

LabCorp intends to make COVID-19 self-collection kits available to consumers in the coming weeks. Future updates about the kits can be found on LabCorp’s COVID-19 microsite.

