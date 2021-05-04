Kodak Hawkeye site to offer Johnson & Johnson for walk-in vaccines on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning Wednesday, the FEMA and state-run vaccination site at the former Kodak Hawkeye location will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

All new vaccinations will be given on a walk-in basis; no appointments are needed.

In late April, U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.

The government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot, out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

But ultimately, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.