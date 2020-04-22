Kirkhaven announces double digit COVID-19 deaths, employees and residents infected

Marie Lithard, right, and her neighboor Yves Chretien sit looking out of their rooms in a nursing home in Ammerschwir, France Thursday April 16, 2020. The elderly make up a disproportional share of coronavirus victims globally, and that is especially true in nursing homes, which have seen a horrific number of deaths around the world. In France, nursing home deaths account for more than a third of the country’s total coronavirus victims — figures the government now documents meticulously after weeks of pressure. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kirkhaven Transitional Care in Rochester is reporting double digit COVID-19 deaths, as well as more residents with confirmed cases and employees who have tested positive as well.

Officials from the nursing home, located on Alexander Street, say 13 residents have died of COVID-19 at the facility since since March 31; two other residents are “presumed to have died of COVID-19” since March 31, 2020 as well.

Additionally, officials say 22 residents have tested positive and are in isolation.

Also, nine Kirkhaven employees have tested positive.

A statement from Kirkhaven officials Wednesday:

“There is great sadness in our Home as we warmly sympathize with families who have lost their loved ones to this horrific disease. Our hearts are with our employees and residents battling COVID-19 as we support their full recovery.”

Last week the New York State Department of Health began announcing nursing home COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday, Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza called for a state investigation into Hurlbut Nursing Home on East Henrietta Road for not reporting, or under reporting, their COVID-19 deaths and cases.