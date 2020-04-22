Kirkhaven announces double digit COVID-19 deaths, employees and residents infected

Breaking News
RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade ‘considering’ a departure from district
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Kirkhaven announces double digit COVID-19 deaths, employees and residents infected

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Marie Lithard, right, and her neighboor Yves Chretien sit looking out of their rooms in a nursing home in Ammerschwir, France Thursday April 16, 2020. The elderly make up a disproportional share of coronavirus victims globally, and that is especially true in nursing homes, which have seen a horrific number of deaths around the world. In France, nursing home deaths account for more than a third of the country’s total coronavirus victims — figures the government now documents meticulously after weeks of pressure. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kirkhaven Transitional Care in Rochester is reporting double digit COVID-19 deaths, as well as more residents with confirmed cases and employees who have tested positive as well.

Officials from the nursing home, located on Alexander Street, say 13 residents have died of COVID-19 at the facility since since March 31; two other residents are “presumed to have died of COVID-19” since March 31, 2020 as well.

Additionally, officials say 22 residents have tested positive and are in isolation.

Also, nine Kirkhaven employees have tested positive.

A statement from Kirkhaven officials Wednesday:

“There is great sadness in our Home as we warmly sympathize with families who have lost their loved ones to this horrific disease. Our hearts are with our employees and residents battling COVID-19 as we support their full recovery.”

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Last week the New York State Department of Health began announcing nursing home COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday, Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza called for a state investigation into Hurlbut Nursing Home on East Henrietta Road for not reporting, or under reporting, their COVID-19 deaths and cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss