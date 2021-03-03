Kinney Drugs partners with local agencies to assist seniors with making COVID-19 vaccine appointments

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Irma Mesa, 74, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Jackson Hospital in Miami. Mesa, who hasn’t seen her children or grandchildren since January 2020, got a second appointment for her 80-year-old husband, Angel. Now the couple will consider whether they can safely see their grandkids. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kinney Drugs announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with the Association on Aging in New York for a 10-week, 21-county pilot program that will give seniors, 65 years and older, the opportunity to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments by phone.

“Securing a vaccination appointment is often too burdensome, especially for seniors who aren’t technologically savvy. Many do not have a caretaker to help them navigate this process, so it’s important that we assist these seniors in securing a vaccine. Being an already vulnerable population, they need us to be there for them. Bringing vaccine closer to their communities will be critical to protecting them against this virus and eventually ending this pandemic,” said John Marraffa, R.Ph., VP of Healthcare Services Integration for KPH Healthcare Services.

To date, COVID-19 vaccination appointments have been mostly made available through online scheduling systems and, as a result, some seniors have had challenges securing their shot.

This pilot program will test a simple and practical solution for seniors. Kinney and the Association on Aging in New York, and local Offices for the Aging will provide this much-needed service.

“We are proud to partner with the Association on Aging. Our pharmacists and team members continue to be there for our communities every step of the way, and this is one more way we can help those who need it most during this unprecedented time. As an employee-owned organization, we are proud to provide these immunizations and serve in this capacity,” said Rebecca Bubel, RPh, President of Kinney Drugs.

The Kinney/OFA clinics will begin the second week of March.

“The ability to partner with Kinney Drugs to ensure our most vulnerable older residents are able to secure appointments with the assistance of trained office for the aging staff is paramount to vaccine equity. We are thrilled to offer this program, and to move forward in collaboration with Kinney’s on this innovative model of care,” said Becky Preve, Executive Director, Association on Aging in NY.

Interested seniors should contact their local county Office for the Aging for appointments at upcoming clinics to be held in the following counties.

COUNTYOFFICE FOR THE AGING PHONE NUMBER
Cayuga County315-253-1226
Clinton County518-565-4620
Cortland County607-753-5060
Essex County518-873-3695
Franklin County614-525-5230
Fulton County518-736-5650
Hamilton County518-761-6347
Herkimer County315-867-1121
Jefferson County315-785-3191
Lewis County315-376-5313
Madison County315-697-5700
Montgomery County518-843-2300
Oneida County315-798-5456
Onondaga County315-435-2362
Oswego County315-349-3484
Otsego County607-547-4232
Seneca County315-539-1766
St. Lawrence County315-386-4730
Tompkins County607-274-5482
Warren County518-761-6347
Wayne County315-946-5624

