18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed 18 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County. There are no new deaths linked to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The new individuals include:

– 1 Male under 10 years of age

– 2 Males between 10 and 19 years of age

– 1 Female in her 30s

– 1 Male in his 30s

– 2 Females in their 40s

– 2 Males in their 50s

– 1 Female in her 60s

– 4 Males in their 60s

– 1 Male in his 80s

– 1 Female in her 90s

– 2 Males in their 90s

In total there are 3,356 confirmed cases in Monroe County. The DPH asid 2,993 people have recovered from the virus.