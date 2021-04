ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jordan Health is hosting a vaccine clinic on Saturday.

This clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Rochester. Staff will be administering the Moderna vaccine.

An appointment and registration is required and can be made by calling call (585) 423-5800 and immediately dial extension 5501.