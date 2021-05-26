Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at Rochester Riverside Convention Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County-operated Rochester Riverside Convention Center COVID-19 vaccine POD will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday and Thursday. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for anyone 18 years of age and older.

Hours of operation are Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Rochester Riverside Convention Center POD offers appointments online here or by calling 753-5555. The clinic also accepts walk-ins.

Find the latest updated information about Monroe County Department of Public Health vaccination efforts here.