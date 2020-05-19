Jimmy Z’s in Brockport reopens for curbside pick-up: ‘One of the best weeks I’ve had’

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — After two months off, Jimmy Z’s in Brockport is open again.

“One of the best professional weeks I’ve ever had from each and every aspect,” said owner Jimmy Zisovski.

Zisovski said people have come from as far as Buffalo and Syracuse to get their Z’s.

“It was all about safety from the get go- community safety, worker safety, family safety, and I couldn’t ask for much more.”

Jimmy Z’s has been open for a week and they’ve completely sold out between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

“We ordered 1,375 pounds of macaroni salad last week and when we decided to cut future orders off, kind of timed everything and kind of balanced everything out, we were left with four orders of mac salad.”

Zisovski has social distancing markers on the ground for people waiting outside to pick up their food. The first few days of reopening, the socially distanced line stretched around the corner.

Jimmy said he’s focusing on takeout for now and the rest will come in time.

“I have not even put any thought into reopening the dining room at the moment. Right now our number one goal is to feed everybody and make everybody happy.”

Jimmy Z’s is open Tuesday-Sunday from noon-9 p.m.