“It’s heartbreaking” Local restaurant prepares for COVID-19 shutdown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bars and restaurants in New York have to operate by takeout and delivery only for the time being.

Per Governor Cuomo’s directive, dine-in restaurants in the near future will look a lot like the way The Revelry looked in Rochester Monday afternoon – empty.

At The Revelry in Rochester, the ownership group decided to close up shop early.

“There was a serious decline in business over the past week, week and a half,” said Josh Miles, president of SCN Hospitality. “And we saw the writing on the wall.”

Miles told News 8 lost revenue is causing them to lay off over two hundred employees across their three restaurants and a hotel for which they supply food and beverages. The workers laid off include servers, waitstaff and chefs. 

“I am unable to put it into words,” said Chelsea Felton, the group’s vice president. “Because this has never happened, I don’t think any of us has ever experienced anything like this.”

“It’s heartbreaking,” Felton added.

