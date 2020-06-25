1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

‘It was only a couple of hours’: 18 members of Texas family get COVID-19 after surprise party

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CARROLLTON, Texas (WJW) – A family in Texas says 18 relatives were diagnosed with COVID-19 after some of them attended a surprise birthday party.

WFAA reports the infection began May 30 with one family member who unknowingly had the virus. He had a slight cough but thought it was due to his job in construction.

He interacted at the party with seven others, who contracted the virus and spread it to another 10 relatives.

Relative Ron Barbosa, a volunteer EMT who is married to a doctor, said he and his wife didn’t go to the party due to safety issues. He said the party lasted “only a couple of hours” and everyone tried to social distance.

“When people started getting sick, we really let everyone have it,” he told WFAA. “We knew this was going to happen. I mean this whole time this has been going on we’ve been terrified.”

Among those who contracted COVID-19 were two children, two grandparents, a cancer patient and Barbosa’s parents, who are in their 80s. His parents and sister, Kathy, who has breast cancer, are in the hospital.

Barbosa said his sister socially distanced outside on a porch but was still infected. She is doing better despite also simultaneously undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

His father is in ICU on life support.

“My dad’s hanging on by a thread,” he said. “They’re saying this is one of the last straws.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

