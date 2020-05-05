IRS: Stimulus checks generally arriving mid-May for SSI recipients

Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

IRS: Stimulus checks generally arriving mid-May for SSI recipients

Coronavirus

by: Ben Dennis and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Internal Revenue Service says federal stimulus checks for those on Supplemental Security Income will “generally” receive checks mid-May — a spokesperson for the IRS told WRIC.

Federal stimulus checks have been sent to millions of Americans since April after Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed the federal ‘Cares Act.’

Wayne Bryant of South Richmond, an SSI recipient, says he’s anxiously awaiting his $1,200 check.

“I know you can get behind, but it’s always good to pay your bills no matter what. So, I can make due but it’s going to be tough,” Bryant said.

Connie Smith, also an SSI recipient of South Richmond, said she’s able to make ends meet and plans to use her check to pay-it-forward.

“They might not be turning off lights now, but the bills are still accumulating,” Smith told 8News.

“I would help some less-fortunate people in my building. I do that now as it is.”

In addition to the $1,200 payment for qualifying Americans, there is also a$500 dollars for each child who is a dependent.

The IRS says veterans and those on SSI have until May 5 to claim children who are dependents in order to get $500 per dependent.

Married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment — $2,400 — if their adjusted gross income, which what you report on your taxes, is under $150,000.

While the IRS recommends that you file your taxes as soon as possible to get the economic relief check, people who are not required to file a tax return — such as low-income tax payers, some senior citizens, Social Security recipients, some veterans and people with disabilities — will just need to fill out the IRS Non-Filers form online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss