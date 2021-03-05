Irondequoit small business owners benefit from town’s COVID relief grant program

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Some local business owners in Irondequoit will be receiving another grant from the third phase of the RISE grant program the town launched during the pandemic.

Ted’s Cooper Road Barbershop is one of many businesses that was closed down suddenly nearly a year ago. Owner Joyce Szatkowski said the grant program helped her immensely through this tough time.

Szatkowski said she received a letter from the town last summer telling her about phase one of the program. She received a $2500 grant in the first round.

“The first one was to be of some assistance during the process because we had to shut down for 10 weeks and also when we opened up again there were a lot of expenses,” she said. “That included anything like rent or utilities or salaries for the barbers or anything connected to the business to keep it going.”

She said the application process was easy. She applied recently for the third round which covers property expenses if a business owner owns the property. She’ll be receiving nearly $1300.

“As well as helping me out, good will because it made me feel as though my town really cared about small businesses.”

Szatkowski said she won’t have to pay back the money, she just had to document how it was used. She advises any Irondequoit business owner who is thinking of applying to do so. Phase three has no deadline to apply.

“My barbers are very grateful for the fact we were able to participate in this program and keep the barbers as well as keep the barbershop open.”

Phase two of the program, which is for businesses affected by the orange zone closures, is accepting applications until March 31.