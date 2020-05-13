Irondequoit Public Works Commissioner survives COVID-19

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – Bob Kiley, the Commissioner of Public Works for the Town of Irondequoit, helped direct traffic and help out his community during the mask give away Wednesday. His help has a deeper meaning because he recovered from Covid-19. He was diagnosed with it at the end of March.

“I had a fever of 102 ,103 for three days straight. I never had anything like that. From freezing cold to sweating getting my way to the shower to get hot, hot water on me as fast as I can. You know just really an odd situation,” said Kiley.

Kiley said he doesn’t know where he contracted the virus. His primary doctor told him to self isolate for about 12 days. The time he spent quarantined, he was able to rekindle relationships.

“ I’ve really had a lot of fun text streams with my uncles or my friends. So, that has been probably one of the silver linings in all of this,” said Kiley.

Thankfully his condition didn’t worsen. Once he was given the greenlight to reunite with his family, an outing was in store.

“ We got out and just did a quick hike in Durand Park as a family, it was awesome,” said Kiley.

Helping out in Wednesday’s distribution has a deeper meaning for him now and hopes his experience will help others.

“ It’s gonna get better. It’ll be rough, but it’ll get better. Ultimately, collectively as a family, as that person’s family is tight knit, you know, they all have to pull in the same direction and it’ll be OK,” said Kiley.

He plans on becoming a Covid-19 plasma donor to help in research to combat the virus.