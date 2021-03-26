Irondequoit partners with Lifespan to book vaccination appointments, provide transportation for residents

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit has partnered with Lifespan of Greater Rochester to help book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for residents 50 years of age or older.

Transportation to the vaccine appointment will also be available if needed.

Effective immediately, anyone 50 years of age or older can call Lifespan at 585-244-8400,

who, on behalf of the resident, will schedule a vaccine appointment at one of the many

locations offering vaccines throughout the community. Additionally, Lifespan can provide

free travel assistance both to and from the appointment location for Irondequoit residents

through iRide – the Town’s Senior transportation program.

“Lifespan is thrilled to partner with the Town of Irondequoit to ensure that all older adults receive access to the vaccine” President/CEO of Lifespan Ann Marie Cook said in a statement.

“We especially want to thank Supervisor Seeley for making this additional push to let residents of Irondequoit know that we can help with scheduling for an appointment.”

Lifespan is a regional non-profit providing information guidance and more than 30 services for older adults and caregivers in Monroe County and the surrounding Finger Lakes region.