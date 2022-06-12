ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today is the first time since January of 2021 that those traveling into the U.S will no longer be required to show proof of a negative COVID test 24 hours before entering.

Whether it’s by land or air, anyone coming back from an international trip or having people visit from abroad will not have to worry about finding a covid test kit then having a negative test ruin their plans.

John McClure was born and raised in Monroe County but now lives in Singapore. He learned just one day before coming back to visit family he wouldn’t have to pay for Covid test kits.

“Pretty happy because we left Amsterdam on Sunday and the mandate expired that morning, so it also saved us 150 euros,” McClure said. “Which we could spend on some nice wine instead.”

Without this obstacle in the way to travel abroad, McClure feels he’s more likely to make trips to America without the fear of having to quarantine and not get a refund.

“If we had to stay somewhere for another 10 days that’s a huge expense,” McClure added. “With no guarantees on travel insurance or no guarantee on flight changes. That’s a real pain.”

Thaoby Nguyen Still has friends in Australia and New Zealand from her college years. Knowing she doesn’t need to rush to find a covid test and get proof of a negative result one day before leaving has her rethinking her bucket list of places to travel again.

“I think it gives us a lot more freedom to explore the world and see people that we want to see,” Thaoby Nguyen. “I particularly have a long list of places I want to go. One of them being Costa Rica next year.”

Since the start of May Covid cases in the Greater Rochester Area continue their downward trend which had medical experts agreeing this negative test requirement was not necessary any longer.

All airport and TSA employees are still required to mask up while inside Frederick Douglass International Airport. Once boarding a plane, passengers are encouraged to do so and social distance when possible.