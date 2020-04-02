Interactive map gives local counties grades for social distancing

Breaking News
10th COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 390 confirmed cases, 25 patients in the ICU
1  of  2
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online White House coronavirus task force’s Thursday briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Interactive map gives local counties grades for social distancing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A company is grading people on how compliant they’re being towards social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic. Unicast, a location data and analytics firm, has created an interactive map that keeps track of counties and how well their social distancing. 

Unacast applied geospatial human mobility insights with its proprietary tools to create an interactive map showing mobility trends by county or by state as a way to raise awareness of and reinforce the importance of social distancing in relation to slowing the spread of COVID-19. The Scorecard assigns a letter grade of A through F to all states and counties in relation to social distancing behavior.

“I think people who are interested in being aware of doing the right thing as a community doing the right thing. Well that is a metric to decide tomorrow we’ll be better than I think it’s positive,” said Dr. Mary Rose Laguio-Vila, an infectious disease physician at Rochester Regional Health.  

Using the change in distance traveled prior to COVID-19 in comparison to present day, areas that observe at least a 40% decrease in average distance traveled are assigned a grade of A, while those that exhibit less than 10% decrease or increase are assigned an F. Letter grades are then compared to the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in those areas to help users draw conclusions between social distancing behavior and virus spread over time. 

Grades by county are varied. Wayne county has a “D” grade. Livingston county has a “C” grade. While Ontario county and Monroe have a “B” grade.

“When you’re outside, be mindful, what I call situational awareness. Be aware of what’s going on around you and be aware of what you are approaching. If it looks like there’s too many people there, go find another place to go,” said Laguio-Vila. “So that there is no chance that someone’s respiratory droplets can land on somebody else and there’s plenty of free air in between to keep everything safe.” 

Unacast will be adding more features to the Social Distancing Scoreboard in the coming days and weeks to further nuance the output.

Click here for the map.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss