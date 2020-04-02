Interactive map gives local counties grades for social distancing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A company is grading people on how compliant they’re being towards social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic. Unicast, a location data and analytics firm, has created an interactive map that keeps track of counties and how well their social distancing.

Unacast applied geospatial human mobility insights with its proprietary tools to create an interactive map showing mobility trends by county or by state as a way to raise awareness of and reinforce the importance of social distancing in relation to slowing the spread of COVID-19. The Scorecard assigns a letter grade of A through F to all states and counties in relation to social distancing behavior.

“I think people who are interested in being aware of doing the right thing as a community doing the right thing. Well that is a metric to decide tomorrow we’ll be better than I think it’s positive,” said Dr. Mary Rose Laguio-Vila, an infectious disease physician at Rochester Regional Health.

Using the change in distance traveled prior to COVID-19 in comparison to present day, areas that observe at least a 40% decrease in average distance traveled are assigned a grade of A, while those that exhibit less than 10% decrease or increase are assigned an F. Letter grades are then compared to the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in those areas to help users draw conclusions between social distancing behavior and virus spread over time.

Grades by county are varied. Wayne county has a “D” grade. Livingston county has a “C” grade. While Ontario county and Monroe have a “B” grade.

“When you’re outside, be mindful, what I call situational awareness. Be aware of what’s going on around you and be aware of what you are approaching. If it looks like there’s too many people there, go find another place to go,” said Laguio-Vila. “So that there is no chance that someone’s respiratory droplets can land on somebody else and there’s plenty of free air in between to keep everything safe.”

Unacast will be adding more features to the Social Distancing Scoreboard in the coming days and weeks to further nuance the output.

Click here for the map.