Indoor dining returns in Rochester: ‘It feels wonderful’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Welcome back, we missed you,” says the sign greeting customers as they walk into Veneto Restaurant on East Avenue.

The Finger Lakes region has reached Phase 3 of New York’s phased reopening, meaning restaurants can serve customers indoors with safety guidelines in place.

Customers Liz Hughes and Pat Newell missed going out to eat, too.

“We’ve been waiting for weeks to go to a restaurant to have a delicious meal,” said Hughes.

“We’re trying to support the local businesses,” said Newell, “I know how hard it is for them, right?”

Seeing folks like Pat and Liz eating is a sight for sore eyes for manager Susan Montgomery.

“It feels wonderful to be able to take care of people at the tables, versus just seeing them when they’re just getting their takeouts,” said Montgomery.

“It’s a bit of normalcy coming back, so to say,” said Montgomery.

At 80-W bar and restaurant, they have obtained permission from the city to put tables on the street outside the restaurant, a change that could mean the restaurant is able to seat more customers with social distance.

“Having people being able to dine on the sidewalks, having people being able to dine in the street, that’s going to get us near the capacity where we’re actually going to be able to make a financial go of it once again,” said Mark Siwiec, the restaurant’s co-owner.

Siwiec told News 8 his restaurant can expand onto the alleyway on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.