ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While the COVID-19 vaccine for infants is still being developed, attention is now shifting to to the other shots kids should be receiving. Doctors say these immunizations are essential in keeping your kids safe and healthy.

Some parents may not have been able to get their kids to the doctors during the height of the pandemic and are figuring out how to safely ‘catch up’ on shots.

“Routine immunizations are probably the single most important thing that has happened in medicine in the last century,” says Pediatrician and Clinical Professor at UR School of Medicine, Dr. Edward Lewis.

From the MMR to the flu shot, D-TAP and more, the recommended vaccine schedule for kids ages 18 and younger is set each year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Pediatric Academy.

If you’re a new parent or it’s just been a while since you’ve been to the doctors, you may be wondering if your child is due for any standard shots or boosters.

“We immunize starting at birth with a Hepatitis B vaccine and then two subsequent doses in the first 6 to 9 months of age. Most practices which start with other immunizations such as the diptheria, tetnus, whooping cough vaccine,” Dr. Lewis says.

While shots start right at birth, and some even while mom is pregnant to help protect baby early on, the vaccines continue into the teen years.

“The tetnus, diptherea, whooping cough vaccine, which is administered at 11, and required for entry into 6th grade in NYS,” says Dr. Lewis.

The pandemic is also appearing to shift how some parents are approaching vaccines, in general. Dr. Lewis weighs in on his experiences with patients over the past few years in the COVID era.

“I have had some families who have been reluctant to immunize. I continue to try to work with them because I feel that it’s important to not just let them leave and not be able to provide them with the care,” he adds.

Dr. Lewis dives deeper into what drove the initial need to develop the now-routine vaccines.

“You know I think one of the problems is, people think of childhood illnesses as being somewhat benign; those of us old enough to have grown up in the 50’s and 60’s before the advent of the Measles, Mumps, Rubella and chickenpox vaccines all had these illnesses,” Dr. Lewis explains.

And as more practices continue to open back up, Dr. Lewis explains that simplist way to see where your ensure your child is on track is to call your primary care physician.

“Because of the pandemic, some people did get off-schedule. It’s very easy to check with your pediatrician’s office. A lot of us have patient portals that you can go on and check the vaccine status, but the easiest thing to do is just call and make sure you’re okay,” says Dr. Lewis.

The CDC also has an app to help parents keep up with their child(ren) vaccines schedules (and for adults!). That can be downloaded here: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/schedule-app.html#download



The chart for routine vaccine shots can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/downloads/child/0-18yrs-child-combined-schedule.pdf