‘I’m definitely nervous’: small business owner closes store due to COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As more businesses continue to close many people are applying for unemployment. But there are some workers who are out of a job that can’t apply for those benefits.

Heather Balonek started up a sunless tanning business, Shade Sunless Beauty Bar, in August. She said she used every penny she had to start it and now she’s unsure how she’ll make money.

“It’s tax time, we just got taxes back and everything I had I put towards stocking up for proms and weddings so I’m not really sure. I’m definitely nervous,” Balonek said.

To make matters worse, she said busy season was supposed to start next week.

“I was supposed to have 2,000 maybe 2,500 dollars coming in so now I have nothing at all and it’s basically going to depend on if people want to donate or buy gift cards for later.”

Balonek said if you typically shop at a small business or buy their services- to consider buying a gift card to use at a later time when this is all over. She also said she’ll be selling products online to bring in a little extra cash.

Balonek can’t apply for unemployment because she’s a small business owner. For those who can, Doug Hendee from Brighton Securities said right now it’s a frustrating process.

“Likely these layoffs are going to get worse so there’s going to be more people trying to go in and apply for unemployment benefits. So the system, obviously they’re working hard to keep the system up and running, but it literally is being inundated with people trying to get in and apply,” said Hendee.

He said as soon as you’ve been laid off and don’t have income coming in you can apply for unemployment on the state department of labor website. He said the system is a good one- people will just have to be patient.

“Obviously we’re in a rough patch right now. This is probably going to go on longer than most people think it’s going to go on and we expect unemployment to tick up dramatically and hope that we come out of this sooner rather than later and we can get back to business as usual.”