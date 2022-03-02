ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday marks the first day of masks being optional in a number of districts across New York State, including here in Monroe County.

Pediatrician Dr. Ed Lewis of Lewis Pediatrics feels there will be kids and parents who will want to stay masked up, and plenty who want to take the face coverings off.

He says this might have been a call made too early to drop the mandate.

He had hoped schools would wait just a bit longer to see what families brought back with them after winter break. There was record travel this season, and no doubt some people caught germs along the way.

“I think I echo a number of people, I wish they had waited a couple of weeks post-February break to let the people who have traveled or been in contact with other people sort of settle down,” Lewis said. “I saw a good number of people the past few days who — because of travel or because of where they were on vacation — came back with runny noses who needed to be tested.”

Lewis also says testing conventions should change.

Every time a student has a runny nose or any COVID symptoms, they must get checked out. With masks coming off, it’s going to expose kids to more, and he says it’s going to lead to more tests that could stifle supply.

“I think the majority of people would be a lot happier not having to have tests done every time you have a runny nose, a sniffle, a scratchy throat – or you go down to the school nurse, and I’m really concerned that masks are coming off, and we may see more illness, and that we going to be swamped with needed to do tests. Hopefully somewhere in the near future they will change that requirement,” says Lewis.

Lewis said he took a lot of heat for this on social media, but he feels the whole mask mandate for schools was more of an issue with parents rather than students.