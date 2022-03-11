ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shawntae Mckee is celebrating her birthday this week. Although it involves family and friends getting together its a bitter sweet event.

This time two years ago was the last time she saw her uncle Alvin Simmons. He was the first person in our area to die as a result of COVID-19.

“I can’t say we’re done grieving because we’re probably not”, Shawntae reflected this week during an interview with News 8.

In March 2020, 54 year old Alvin Simmons was excited about his new job as a maintenance worker at Rochester General Hospital. Mckee remembers him being his normal self at her birthday celebration, on March 7th.

She says he loved to joke and even though Shawntae says her uncle was annoying she admits he was one of her favorites.

Unfortunately, her birthday celebration in 2020 was the last time she or her family members would see him. Days later when he got sick she says no one was quite sure what was happening.

Very little was known about COVID-19 in March of 2020. Simmons went to the ER and was sent home. When he didn’t get better he was eventually hospitalized, and a test confirmed he had COVID-19. Later that summer in August as the pandemic’s wrath gripped the country Alvin’s mom and Shawntae’s grandmother, Betty Jean Simmons died from COVID-19.

Other relatives would succumb to the virus as well.

Shawntae says with family members dying back to back she and her relatives really didn’t have time to grieve. “We’re just living right now” she said.

In fact, Shawntae says she got COVID-19 twice. She didn’t tell her mom she was sick. ” I didn’t want to scare them and tell them I can’t breathe, ” she explains. Shawntae, like countless others is thankful she recovered.

Last year and this year she and her family still gathered for her birthday. She says they talk about her grandmother and uncle all the time.

Shawntae says she misses her grandmother’s cooking and the wisdom and advice both her grandmother and uncle would share with her and other family.

Alvin Simmons became the first person to die in Monroe County on March 17, 2020.

Its not a distinction she nor her family chose, but to honor her uncle and grandmother the family gathers on that date every year. Shawntae says it has brought them closer. ” I want that to be more consistent,” she adds “so the little kids can remember their uncle and grandmother.”

Shawntae’s takeaways are similar to others who say this pandemic has allowed them to refocus on family and friends and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones.