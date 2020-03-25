Huther Doyle substance abuse facility offering help remotely

Live Now
President Trump, Coronavirus Task Force hold daily briefing from the White House amid COVID-19 outbreak
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Huther Doyle substance abuse facility offering help remotely

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The COVID-19 quarantine is particularly difficult for people struggling with addiction, but in-person help isn’t available right now. One substance abuse facility is continuing to help.

Patrick Burns is a peer advocate at Huther Doyle and he’s also in recovery himself.

“Its been tough. A big part of recovery is connecting with people who are like minded and when you’re put in a situation where you’re not allowed to connect it’s tough.”

He said the isolation is causing a lot of anxiety, especially in the recovery community.

“We didn’t know where to go, who to talk to, who to call. My recovery support system, as I call them, are very, very strong so I had them but as far as AA, NA, there wasn’t much in the way of that for me to get out there,” Burns said.

In his role as a peer advocate, he’s reaching out to others in recovery daily just to keep everyone connected.

Joel Yager is the clinical director at Huther Doyle. He said he’s continuing all services during this time.

“What we’re doing is individual therapy with all our clients. So even our services with our doctors they call in or the doctors call them and they’re able to send out their scripts, in some cases we bring people in if they need an injection,” said Yager.

If you know someone who’s struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, Huther Doyle is still accepting new clients during this time over the phone. You can call (585) 325-5100, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or email recovery@hutherdoyle.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss