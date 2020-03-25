Huther Doyle substance abuse facility offering help remotely

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The COVID-19 quarantine is particularly difficult for people struggling with addiction, but in-person help isn’t available right now. One substance abuse facility is continuing to help.

Patrick Burns is a peer advocate at Huther Doyle and he’s also in recovery himself.

“Its been tough. A big part of recovery is connecting with people who are like minded and when you’re put in a situation where you’re not allowed to connect it’s tough.”

He said the isolation is causing a lot of anxiety, especially in the recovery community.

“We didn’t know where to go, who to talk to, who to call. My recovery support system, as I call them, are very, very strong so I had them but as far as AA, NA, there wasn’t much in the way of that for me to get out there,” Burns said.

In his role as a peer advocate, he’s reaching out to others in recovery daily just to keep everyone connected.

Joel Yager is the clinical director at Huther Doyle. He said he’s continuing all services during this time.

“What we’re doing is individual therapy with all our clients. So even our services with our doctors they call in or the doctors call them and they’re able to send out their scripts, in some cases we bring people in if they need an injection,” said Yager.

If you know someone who’s struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, Huther Doyle is still accepting new clients during this time over the phone. You can call (585) 325-5100, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or email recovery@hutherdoyle.com.