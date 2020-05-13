1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Hurlbut president clashes with lawmaker over Avon nursing home

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AVON, N.Y. (WROC) — The chief executive of Hurlbut Care Communities is firing back against a New York State lawmaker who called for an investigation into his company’s Avon nursing home.

“The accusations made by this elected official are a complete baseless fabrication,” said Robert Hurlbut, the company’s president and CEO, in a statement.

“The Assemblywoman should stop attacking those on the front-line, working tirelessly to battle this virus and instead, focus her efforts on supporting our medical [personnel], and all the people economically suffering across her district,” Hurlbut’s statement continued.

Hurlbut argued New York State Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes (R-133) overstated the amount of cases in their home, stating in a Monday statement the home had 11 positive COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday, Livingston County is reporting 18 positive cases in the Avon home, along with 5 deaths and 9 recoveries.

In an interview with News 8, Byrnes denied Hurlbut’s characterization, and said inquires about the home kept coming to her office.

“I’m still getting a lot of phone calls, emails, contacts by social media, by people who are very concerned about their moms and their dads in that facility, they really do want answers,” said Byrnes.

Byrnes, along with State Senator Patrick Gallivan (R-59), called for an investigation into Hurlbut at the end of April.

As part of New York State’s nursing home guidance introduced Sunday, nursing homes must test their staff for the virus twice a week.

MORE: New state nursing home guidelines amid still-dropping COVID-19 hospitalizations

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss