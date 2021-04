ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you are looking to book a vaccine appointments, there are still openings at the Rochester Regional Health clinic at the Reidman Campus on Kings Highway in Rochester.

This clinic is open to everyone ages 16 and up. Teenagers ages 16 and 17 must have parental consent and a parent or guardian present when they get their vaccination.

To sign up, click here.