Hundreds of RCSD employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District opened a COVID-19 vaccination site at East High School Wednesday. where some 500 employees were vaccinated.

The district opened the site after being approached by Walgreens. The pharmacy offered 800 doses to the district, with more on the way.

Anyone who works in the district is eligible.

“The more we have vaccinated, the less hesitancy and being in the community and serving those students,” said School Health Services Coordinator Erin Graupman. “We’re hoping this provides some comfort to our teachers and staff. “

The district is urging any staff members who are interested in being vaccinated to sign up for the next session, which is set for Saturday, March 13.