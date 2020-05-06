Hundreds of gift baskets for graduating Greece seniors given out

1  of  76
"Honor a Senior" aims to send students off to college prepared

GREECE, NY (WROC) — The age of COVID-19 has meant calling off traditional events important to so many. For high school seniors, they might not see their graduation, or have large parties to send them off to college. But volunteers in Greece are making sure their seniors feel the love going forward. 

“It’s important to do something along the lines of what we’re doing just to give them something to look forward to, just to show them we all care what they’re going through,” Danielle Palmgreen with Honor a Senior said.

Palmgreen says with COVID-19 giving seniors a sense of uncertainty on entering college, she and a team of volunteers are passing out loaded gift baskets to send the seniors on their way. “If they’re into art, or music or maybe a favorite football team. Also, things they might want or need for college,” she said.

A volunteer signs up and buys the items off of the senior’s wish list, then puts it in a gift basket and goes to deliver it to them. As of last night, Palmgreen said they’ve delivered 123 crammed baskets. Palmgreen’s daughter Jacey is a senior in Greece. 

“I’ve gotten a lot of text messages from a lot of my classmates just saying how it made their day or made their senior year so much more enjoyable,” Jacey said.

“I’m getting more out of it than I ever thought I would,” Jessica Mallett said, who works alongside Palmgreen. Mallett said they still have a ways to go to assemble and give out these ‘college starter packs’, so no senior is left behind. 

“We still don’t have information on a lot of seniors, so that’s really our main goal right now is to try and get every single senior in Greece accounted for,” she said.

For more information on how you can sign up to get a basket, or to volunteer, click here.

