How you can donate to UR Medicine hospitals during COVID-19 crisis

White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing
by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many in our community have reached out, asking how they can help local hospitals during the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you would like to donate supplies, or food, email covid19donationsSMH@urmc.rochester.edu. From there, officials will coordinate with you for your donation, including delivery. Hospital officials urge community members to not bring their donations to any hospital without first contacting them.

Personal Protective Equipment and other supplies:

URMC hospitals are currently accepting these products, as long as they are FDA approved and in its original packaging:

  • Unopened, manufacturer-sealed N95 respirator masks
  • Procedural masks (ear loop masks)
  • Surgical masks
  • Nitrile gloves (non-latex)
  • New or gently-used safety glasses and goggles
  • Manufacturer-sealed hand sanitizer (not homemade)
  • Isolation gowns

According to URMC’s website: “Many members of the community have generously offered to sew handmade masks. Given this wonderful response, we are no longer accepting handmade masks at this time. We will update this site if the situation changes.”

Food

  • Food must be prepared in a restaurant or commercial kitchen. If possible, officials ask that you please wrap food in individual servings (to limit communal eating).
  • Hospital officials say “Unfortunately, we cannot accept homemade food items.”

Monetary Donations

Officials say “To directly support our care providers and the patients they serve, consider a monetary donation to the URMC COVID-19 Emergency Fund. From providing essential medical supplies to constructing emergency care structures to offering critical support for our frontline staff, your gift will be directed to our highest priority needs. For questions, please visit our giving page or contact Michael Fahy at michael.fahy@rochester.edu.”

Hospital officials also would like to express their thanks for the community’s generosity and support during this challenging time.

