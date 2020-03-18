How weather may impact the coronavirus

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The first cases of coronavirus started in early 2020, the heart of winter for the northern hemisphere.

Conventional thinking would put this sickness in a category of the cold or flu when it comes to seasonality. These viruses are often spread by close human contact. Close contact is increased during the colder months as people are simply closer together. Warmer months mean more people outside and farther apart, so less likely to contract a virus.

While we are still learning how quickly #COVID19 #coronavirus spreads, We do know people are MOST contagious when they show symptoms. pic.twitter.com/uLsmx9GBMA — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) March 18, 2020

ON THE SURFACE: With more people inside and in close quarters, this will lead to more transmission of fluids, regardless if they contain a virus. This likely has a small part to do with the rapid spread of the virus. It is considered to spread similar to the flu, if not worse.

A DEEPER LOOK: A new study shows that latitude profiles from 30-50° N have seen a significant community spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This is important that these are spread within the community, indicating that the virus will spread more efficiently in these regions.

Yellow lines indicate where the 30° and 50° latitude lines are located.



The study noted that while the virus and subsequent deaths spread quickly through northwestern United States, France, Italy, and Iran, it failed to spread much farther north into Russia.

Early indications show that the virus spreads quickly within areas of lower humidity and temperatures that range from 5°C-11°C, or about 41°-52°F. Rochester averages between the 30s and 40s March and April.

Interestingly, When it comes to warmer regions, thousands of cases have been reported across Southeast Asia, a warm and mild climate. As of March 18, fewer deaths have been reported in this region, but there is not enough known about these cases to make a conclusion. Some of the cases may simply be from travel and involve a younger population.

This early study indicates that as temperatures warm up, infections may slowly shift northward. What is changing though is drastic measures to “flatten the curve.”

This will likely have an impact on how this virus spreads. It is important to know that we do not know how this will spread because we have never seen it spread so we have no historical data on exactly how this works through a population. More resources can be found here.