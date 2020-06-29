Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

How to get children to embrace face coverings

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We all know it can be a struggle to get children to do things like eat your veggies or do your homework, but now with the new normal of wearing masks in some public places, getting children to wear it can pose a challenge for some parents. 

Doctor Elizabeth Murray, a pediatrician at Golisano’s Children’s Hospital, says the best way to get children ages two and up into the habit of wearing a mask is repetition.​

“Practicing at home even if it’s just for a few minutes everyday so kids get the hang of wearing it and understanding the importance of not touching it when it’s on your face and also starting to learn how to take it off and put it on correctly,” said Murray. “We want to make sure that kids are only touching the earlobes and not touching the front of the mask.” 

Dr. Murray says your mask should cover nose to chin.​ She recommends parents to talk to their children about the importance of wearing one.​ 

“It is not a scary thing. it’s actually a helpful thing. Kids like to be helpful, and they want to know they’re doing the right thing. We know how important this is for the safety of our community,” said Murray. 

According to Kidshealth.org, parents can encourage their kids to decorate their mask.​ It could help children have a sense of ownership and control of the situation.​ Parents can also make the masks together.​ Have the kids select the fabric or patterns of the masks they’ll be wearing.​ and have a few masks handy while kids play.​ They can use their imagination about how to use them during playtime.​

Murray encourages parents to be set a good example.​ Because when parents wear their masks appropriately, their kids are more likely to wear a mask.​

“We always want to make sure we’re teaching our kids healthy messages. So right now we need to be wearing masks when they’re unable to physically distance themselves,” said Murray.

It is also recommended to wash cloth masks after each use. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss