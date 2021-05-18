How local businesses will check if people without masks are vaccinated

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fully vaccinated people can ditch the masks in most public places Wednesday, and already businesses are preparing for the new guidelines.

However, questions remain about just how they will check if those without a mask are in fact vaccinated.

Gold’s Gym in Webster is now open under COVID-19 guidelines after being closed for 6 months. Manager Paige Smith says the mask requirement kept some people away.

“Getting rid of the masks is kind of our next step we hope to be able to welcome back a lot of our members who kind stayed away because they didn’t feel comfortable,” said Paige Smith, manager Gold’s Gym Webster.

Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated members at Gold’s Gym in will no longer be required to wear a mask, after New York state updated it’s guidelines.

“I think our members are ready and excited and we just can’t wait to welcome everybody back and we’re really looking forward to this,” said Smith.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, data shows that fully vaccinated people have little risk of transmitting the virus and updated state guidelines allow those who are fully vaccinated to go without the mask or social distancing.

Many businesses are wondering how to ensure those with a mask are unvaccinated. At Gold’s Gym, determining who is vaccinated will be left up to guests.

“We’re going by the honor system. we’re assuming when people walk in the door tomorrow if they don’t have a mask on that they are vaccinated,” said Smith.

Other business, like Comedy at the Carlson, who talked to News 8 last week, and just re-opened for shows, will be checking for proof.

“There’s is the card that proves that you been vaccinated and the excelsior program,” said Mark Ippolito, director of operations Comedy. “The negative part will probably be from the people who are not vaccinated or have hesitations to get vaccinated.”

Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center have determined logistically it’s just too difficult to monitor large events. Instead, leaders are deciding proof of vaccination will be required for its 2021 season. That means everyone attendance must be vaccinated and can go with the mask and social distancing.

“We certainly care about all of our patrons we just wanted to take a step forward and ensure we continue to keep those numbers going down and make people come back feeling safe and healthy as well,” said Ginny Clark, President friends of CMAC.

“I think it will make patrons feel very safe. And you get to enjoy a concert the way you want to enjoy a concert no masks, no social distancing come and have fun,” said Clark.

Some businesses like Wegman’s are still deciding how to move forward with the new guidelines. Representatives there saying; “We are communicating first to our employees and will have more information later in the week.”