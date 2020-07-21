How school reopening plans have led to business boom for for Curbell Plastics in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Barriers and partitions could soon be the new normal inside school classrooms, as area school districts are coming up with reopening plans while combating COVID-19.

Beth Wagner is the business manager at Curbell Plastics in Chili. They’ve been busy in the last couple of months, fulfilling orders of plastic barriers for local businesses. Now, they’re getting slammed again with an influx of requests from a handful of area school districts.

“Each district has been a little different. You know, some are coming with drawings. Some are asking for our expertise and expertise from our fabricators on what other schools are using,” said Wagner.

Curbell Plastics in Chili has been getting an influx of inquiries about barrier shields from area school districts. The story today on @News_8 at 5:30PM. pic.twitter.com/e68n1GbDFw — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) July 21, 2020

The kind of material they have is acrylic sheets and they’ve been selling thousands. Wagner says it is the highest level of transparency, flexibility and durability. It is easy to clean and to disinfect. An option that could benefit schools as they try to muster with back to school plans.

“Those are pretty standard, you know form, for many of these barriers. For desk tops and we’ve seen some rolling barriers that could be rolled around students that type of thing,” said Wagner.

Wagner anticipates a non-stop demand of clear plastic sheets well into next year.

“We’ve definitely secured some nice orders and again thankful that we were deemed essential and are being able to supply materials that are being used to fight the virus,” said Wagner.

Curbell Plastic said public transportation companies have also requested their services to create protective barriers between drivers and passengers.