STREAMING: 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in NY, Gov. Cuomo unveils state hand sanitizer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in New York state.

Most of the cases are downstate — in and around New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County. However, there are some confirmed cases in the Hudson Valley as well as Saratoga County in the Capital Region.

Additionally, more than 100 people are being quarantined in Erie County.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases in our immediate local area. SUNY Brockport has been selected as a quarantine host site for students recalled from affected countries.

The geographic breakdown is as follows:

Westchester: 98

New York City: 19

Nassau: 17

Rockland: 4

Saratoga: 2

Suffolk: 1

Ulster: 1

Gov. Cuomo began his press conference with the debut of NYS Clean-branded hand sanitizer. The governor says the state will be able to produce 100,000 gallons of the hand sanitizer per week and it will be distributed to government agencies, schools, and prisons. Cuomo added that the sanitizer has a scent like a “floral bouquet.”

Cuomo reiterated that the public should not panic and that washing hands will help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

People at risk are senior citizens, people with compromised immune system and people with underlying sickness. They should take it seriously, they should adjust their interactions.”

“Fear and hysteria is outpacing the reality of the situation, but the reality of the situation is that people on these groups should be careful,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor also announced, that if a student tests positive, that school will be closed for a minimum of 24 hours while assessments are made.

