How leaders in 9-county Finger Lakes region are working together to reopen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State PAUSE order expires on Friday and three regions meet all seven requirements to begin reopening, including the Finger Lakes. Governor Cuomo made it clear that reopening is not a county-by-county process. This is a regional effort and local leaders from all nine counties in the Finger Lakes region are working together to start phase one this Friday.

Governor Cuomo said this is a new chapter and the state is handing over reopening power to each region. Rochester Chamber of Commerce president Bob Duffy said he’s been talking to leaders from all nine counties in our region to get their input and hear their progress.

“The state is not going to have to approve a plan before you open. The governor’s clear, this regional control room will be done regionally and whatever the process is to reopen businesses will be done regionally,” Duffy said.

The regional control rooms are made up of the top government, academic, business, and healthcare officials in each region. They will monitor the reopening process.

“If it does not go well and you see that infection rate moving because the hospitals tell you, you see an increase, or because your testing data shows an increase, you have to be able to pull the plug or slow down the increase in activity,” said Governor Cuomo.

A New York State reopening guide is now available on the state website. the governor also said once a region starts reopening, they can evaluate moving on to a new phase every two weeks.

“This reopening phase is locally driven, regionally driven, and regionally designed. So the businesses that can open are the businesses that are approved by that region and approved with these conditions.”

