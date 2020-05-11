How leaders in 9-county Finger Lakes region are working together to reopen

Breaking News
152 COVID-19 deaths, 1,818 confirmed cases in Monroe County, more than 1,000 have recovered
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

How leaders in 9-county Finger Lakes region are working together to reopen

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State PAUSE order expires on Friday and three regions meet all seven requirements to begin reopening, including the Finger Lakes. Governor Cuomo made it clear that reopening is not a county-by-county process. This is a regional effort and local leaders from all nine counties in the Finger Lakes region are working together to start phase one this Friday.

Governor Cuomo said this is a new chapter and the state is handing over reopening power to each region. Rochester Chamber of Commerce president Bob Duffy said he’s been talking to leaders from all nine counties in our region to get their input and hear their progress.

“The state is not going to have to approve a plan before you open. The governor’s clear, this regional control room will be done regionally and whatever the process is to reopen businesses will be done regionally,” Duffy said.

The regional control rooms are made up of the top government, academic, business, and healthcare officials in each region. They will monitor the reopening process.

“If it does not go well and you see that infection rate moving because the hospitals tell you, you see an increase, or because your testing data shows an increase, you have to be able to pull the plug or slow down the increase in activity,” said Governor Cuomo.

A New York State reopening guide is now available on the state website. the governor also said once a region starts reopening, they can evaluate moving on to a new phase every two weeks.

“This reopening phase is locally driven, regionally driven, and regionally designed. So the businesses that can open are the businesses that are approved by that region and approved with these conditions.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss