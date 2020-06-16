Families rejoice after Gov. Cuomo announces hospitals and group homes can allow visitors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Big news for those who want to see their loves ones in the hospital or group homes. Governor Cuomo announced Tuesday families will be allowed to visit starting Friday.

We’re hearing from families like Lisa Palumbo, whose 22-year old son Joey has autism, and he lives in a group home with six other people.

Lisa hasn’t been able to see Joey for months, which she says has made him regress, so she’s reacting well to today’s announcement

“This is tremendous,” Palumbo said. “He’s missing us and he cries at night because he misses us, we cry, it’s just been an emotional journey.”

“We finally have been heard, and we thank @NYGovCuomo for listening to us” Lisa Palumbo tells @News_8. Her son is in a group home. We have more on News 8 at 4/5/6 tonight. @AdamChodak @MaureenMcGuire8 @ccjgarzone @patrileytv pic.twitter.com/I9a3NvUDtq — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) June 16, 2020

Meanwhile Cuomo outlines what this means for visitors.

“They must follow state guidelines, including time-limited visits and visitors must wear PPE and be subject to symptom and temperature checks,” Cuomo said.