Hospitalization and infection rates continuing to decline, Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

He said that 4,830 patients were hospitalized statewide and 1,005 patients were in the ICU.

The statewide positivity rate was at 3.62% Monday and there were 64 COVID-related deaths in a one-day time span.

“The hospitalization and infection rates in New York are declining every day, and New York is now in the middle of a long-awaited reopening,” Cuomo said.

Monday’s data is summarized as follows:

  • Test Results Reported – 146,456
  • Total Positive – 5,309
  • Percent Positive – 3.62%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.19%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,830 (+41)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -477
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 474
  • Hospital Counties – 53
  • Number ICU – 1,005 (+6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 669 (-13)
  • Total Discharges – 150,473 (+373)
  • Deaths – 64
  • Total Deaths – 39,093

The governor’s office said it is important to note that data reported early in the week is often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend.

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1010.01%34%
Central New York470.01%33%
Finger Lakes1560.01%41%
Long Island8180.03%35%
Mid-Hudson4900.02%44%
Mohawk Valley690.01%40%
New York City2,8720.03%31%
North Country450.01%59%
Southern Tier860.01%51%
Western New York1460.01%37%
Statewide4,8300.02%36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region22619418%
Central New York26216734%
Finger Lakes39724436%
Long Island84963924%
Mid-Hudson68439641%
Mohawk Valley976831%
New York City2,6051,99223%
North Country532656%
Southern Tier1265552%
Western New York54528941%
Statewide5,8444,07029%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONFRIDAYSATURDAYSUNDAY
Capital Region1.96%1.94%1.97%
Central New York0.91%0.90%0.94%
Finger Lakes1.80%1.71%1.72%
Long Island4.19%4.30%4.28%
Mid-Hudson4.19%4.23%4.27%
Mohawk Valley1.60%1.52%1.51%
New York City3.94%4.01%4.00%
North Country2.62%2.55%2.54%
Southern Tier0.75%0.74%0.79%
Western New York1.94%1.99%1.95%
Statewide3.15%3.19%3.19%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHFRIDAYSATURDAYSUNDAY
Bronx5.11%4.86%4.71%
Brooklyn4.25%4.14%3.98%
Manhattan2.73%2.65%2.53%
Queens4.23%4.21%4.13%
Staten Island4.62%4.48%4.35%

Of the 1,686,478 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany21,30263
Allegany2,9366
Broome15,49736
Cattaraugus4,5001
Cayuga5,4413
Chautauqua7,45512
Chemung6,49110
Chenango2,5053
Clinton3,80315
Columbia3,4604
Cortland3,2509
Delaware1,60515
Dutchess23,08478
Erie66,987169
Essex1,3717
Franklin2,18711
Fulton3,45212
Genesee4,4918
Greene2,7134
Hamilton2860
Herkimer4,6134
Jefferson4,92010
Lewis2,1074
Livingston3,6143
Madison3,8982
Monroe53,517126
Montgomery3,26910
Nassau153,099453
Niagara15,59036
NYC741,6482,747
Oneida19,96234
Onondaga32,85759
Ontario5,92511
Orange38,307113
Orleans2,4814
Oswego6,14122
Otsego2,49913
Putnam8,59227
Rensselaer9,27542
Rockland39,805132
Saratoga12,27429
Schenectady11,05314
Schoharie1,2543
Schuyler8741
Seneca1,6572
St. Lawrence5,72625
Steuben5,59814
Suffolk167,049552
Sullivan4,8998
Tioga2,8695
Tompkins3,5296
Ulster10,35726
Warren2,9174
Washington2,4126
Wayne4,55212
Westchester110,600270
Wyoming2,89813
Yates1,0251

Yesterday, 64 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,093. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx11
Cayuga1
Chemung1
Dutchess1
Erie3
Genesee1
Kings10
Manhattan7
Monroe1
Nassau6
Onondaga1
Queens13
Richmond2
Suffolk1
Ulster1
Westchester3

