Hilton Fire Department to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is partnering with the Hilton Fire Department to hold a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be at the fire station located at 120 Old Hojack Lane on Thursday, April 29, from 3 p.m to 7 p.m.

“I think it is telling that our firefighters, who have been on the frontlines since day one of the pandemic, are now stepping up to help keep us safe by offering easy access to vaccination. They are true heroes, and Monroe County is proud to support them in this endeavor by providing technical assistance, vaccine and personnel. I encourage you to head to the fire hall tomorrow and let them know how much you appreciate all they do for our community,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement.

Everyone 16 years of age or older is invited to participate in Thursday’s vaccination clinic. Walk ins are welcome but appointments can be made here.